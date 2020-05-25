Skoda Karoq, Rapid 1.0-TSI and Superb facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 25 May 2020, 14:24 PM

Skoda India is all set to launch three models in the India market tomorrow, including the Rapid 1.0-TSI, Karoq and the Superb facelift. All three models were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. Bookings for the models have begun on the official website.

The Skoda Karoq is an all-new model that will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson . The CBU model will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The Karoq will be available in six colours at launch.

Skoda Superb facelift

The Skoda Superb facelift features an updated fascia, BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine and a few features upgrades. The model is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is matched to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Superb facelift will be offered in two variants including Laurin and Klement (L&K) and Sportline.

Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

Coming to the Skoda Rapid 1.0-TSI, the model, as the name suggests, will be propelled by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The model will be available in five variants including Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo.