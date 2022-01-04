  • Type your location
      Skoda India reveals features of new Kodiaq

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 04 January 2022,20:05 PM IST

      Skoda is gearing up to start its new year in India with the launch of the new Kodiaq. And ahead of its forthcoming launch, the carmaker has uncovered details of the exterior and interior of the Kodiaq bound for India. That said, Skoda had already commenced assembling the SUV at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Side View

      The facelift has brought bold styling to the Kodiaq. It gets a redesigned face, new wheels, new bumpers and tweaked rear lights with dynamic turn signals. In relation to the India-spec Kodiaq, Skoda has given Crystalline LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, headlamp washer, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails and keyless entry with four request sensors. In addition, the SUV will also get an electric boot opening with a hands-free function.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Dashboard

      The refreshed cabin comes equipped with a new steering wheel, a ten-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, three-zone temperature control with Air Care function, a 12-speaker, 625-watt, Canton sound system, twelve-way electronically controlled front seats with three memory settings, heated and ventilated functions for the front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

      Skoda will bring the new Kodiaq to India with a petrol powertrain. There is very likely to be a 2-0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor mated to an automatic transmission. Meanwhile, it will compete against Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Hyundai Tucson, and the Jeep Compass.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
      Skoda | Kodiaq Petrol BS6 | Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      All Popular Cars