Skoda Gauging Turbo-petrol+CNG Compatibility in India

In an attempt to diversify powertrains and establish a stronger foothold in the Indian market, Skoda is actively considering clubbing the CNG powertrain with its turbo-petrol motors. Although no timelines have been specified, Skoda specifically considered CNG in case of volume potential.

Speaking of the Kylaq itself, its rivals have a CNG option in one form or the other. It was Tata that managed to crack the turbo-petrol+CNG code with the Nexon. If something similar comes up with the Kylaq, the erstwhile 1.0-litre turbocharged motor, which currently churns out 114bhp and 175Nm, may come down to 100bhp and 160Nm, factoring in the additional weight of the CNG tank.

