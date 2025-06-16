    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Gauging Turbo-petrol+CNG Compatibility in India

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 16 June 2025,12:32 PM IST

            In an attempt to diversify powertrains and establish a stronger foothold in the Indian market, Skoda is actively considering clubbing the CNG powertrain with its turbo-petrol motors. Although no timelines have been specified, Skoda specifically considered CNG in case of volume potential.

            Speaking of the Kylaq itself, its rivals have a CNG option in one form or the other. It was Tata that managed to crack the turbo-petrol+CNG code with the Nexon. If something similar comes up with the Kylaq, the erstwhile 1.0-litre turbocharged motor, which currently churns out 114bhp and 175Nm, may come down to 100bhp and 160Nm, factoring in the additional weight of the CNG tank.

