Skoda Auto India Reaches 300 Customer Touchpoints Across 172 Cities

Skoda Auto India has announced a major milestone in its retail and service expansion, having reached 300 customer touchpoints across 172 cities.

The expansion is driven largely by Skoda’s presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, which now account for 75 per cent of the brand’s total outlets. In the last nine months alone, Skoda entered more than 30 new cities, all in smaller towns, while continuing to grow in established Tier 1 centres.

The network currently supports aftersales service for over 5.5 lakh Skoda vehicles per year. This announcement follows a strong first half of 2025, during which the company recorded its highest-ever H1 sales. The growing dealer footprint includes the brand’s ongoing product offensive led by models like the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Slavia, and the recently introduced Kylaq.

Skoda also continues to offer ownership and maintenance packages such as SuperCare. This package is complimentary for the first year ensuring customers don’t have to pay for routine service until the second year or 30,000km, whichever comes first.

