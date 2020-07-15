Skoda Auto India launches Rapid Rider Plus; priced at Rs 7.99 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 15 July 2020, 11:36 AM

The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus has been launched in India at 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in four colours that include Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Toffee Brown.

Powertrain options on the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus are limited to a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual transmission, the model is claimed to return a fuel economy of 18.97 kmpl.

Feature wise, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus comes equipped with blacked-out grille and B-pillars, lip spoiler, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SmartLinnk connectivity, dual-tone ebony-sand interior, automatic climate control, 12V ports at the front and rear, adjustable head-rests and foldable arm-rest. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and height-adjustable seat belts.