    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 04 July 2025,13:10 PM IST

            Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone with the production of its 5,00,000th Skoda vehicle in India. The combined production figure comes from the company’s two manufacturing facilities located in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad).

            Since starting local assembly in 2001 with the first-generation Octavia, Skoda’s India journey has grown to include a wide portfolio of models. This includes past offerings such as the Laura and Superb, along with current models like the Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, and the recently introduced Kylaq compact SUV.

            Skoda Kylaq Right Front Three Quarter

            Approximately 70 per cent of the production so far has taken place at the Pune facility, with the rest coming from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant. The milestone also coincides with Skoda Auto’s 130th anniversary globally and its 25th year of operations in India.

            Beyond domestic manufacturing, India now plays a strategic role in Skoda’s global supply chain. Parts and components made here are being exported to Skoda’s new manufacturing facility in Vietnam, where vehicles like the Kushaq and Slavia are being assembled.

            Earlier this year, Skoda also recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in India with 7,422 units delivered in March 2025.

            Skoda Kylaq
            SkodaKylaq ₹ 8.25 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Slavia | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

            Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

            By Jay Shah07/04/2025 12:02:08

            Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone with the production of its 5,00,000th Skoda vehicle in India.

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 2.1 Lakh Units in Q1 FY2025-26

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 2.1 Lakh Units in Q1 FY2025-26

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/04/2025 07:43:48

            Tata Motors has reported total sales of 2,10,415 units across domestic and international markets in the first quarter of FY26, marking a year-on-year decline of 8 per cent compared to 2,29,891 units in Q1 FY25.

            JSW MG Motor India Reports 21 per cent Sales Growth in June 2025

            JSW MG Motor India Reports 21 per cent Sales Growth in June 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/03/2025 10:16:11

            JSW MG Motor India has announced total sales of 5,829 units in June 2025, registering a 21 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month last year.

            Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition Unveiled with All-Black Styling

            Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition Unveiled with All-Black Styling

            By Jay Shah07/03/2025 07:45:58

            Range Rover has introduced a new variant of its performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition, which will be available for order globally later in 2025.

            Kia Reveals Clavis EV with 490km Claimed Range and Three-Row Seating

            Kia Reveals Clavis EV with 490km Claimed Range and Three-Row Seating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/02/2025 11:12:18

            Kia has unveiled the electric version of the Clavis, marking its entry into the compact three-row electric SUV segment. Dubbed the Carens Clavis EV, the vehicle closely mirrors its ICE counterpart in terms of exterior design and cabin layout.

            Mahindra Records 18 per cent Growth in SUV Sales in June 2025

            Mahindra Records 18 per cent Growth in SUV Sales in June 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/02/2025 08:02:11

            Mahindra and Mahindra has reported total vehicle sales of 78,969 units in June 2025, reflecting a 14 per cent year-on-year growth.

            VinFast Partners with myTVS to Strengthen After-sales Network in India

            VinFast Partners with myTVS to Strengthen After-sales Network in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/01/2025 20:52:37

            VinFast Auto India has signed a strategic partnership with myTVS to bolster its after-sales service network across the country. This move comes as VinFast prepares to launch its range of electric vehicles in India.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Safari EV

            Tata Safari EV

            ₹ 26.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars