Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone with the production of its 5,00,000th Skoda vehicle in India. The combined production figure comes from the company’s two manufacturing facilities located in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad).

Since starting local assembly in 2001 with the first-generation Octavia, Skoda’s India journey has grown to include a wide portfolio of models. This includes past offerings such as the Laura and Superb, along with current models like the Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, and the recently introduced Kylaq compact SUV.

Approximately 70 per cent of the production so far has taken place at the Pune facility, with the rest coming from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant. The milestone also coincides with Skoda Auto’s 130th anniversary globally and its 25th year of operations in India.

Beyond domestic manufacturing, India now plays a strategic role in Skoda’s global supply chain. Parts and components made here are being exported to Skoda’s new manufacturing facility in Vietnam, where vehicles like the Kushaq and Slavia are being assembled.

Earlier this year, Skoda also recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in India with 7,422 units delivered in March 2025.

