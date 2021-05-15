Skoda Auto and Volkswagen Group donate one million Euros to aid fight against COVID-19 in India

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 15 May 2021, 21:26 PM

In view of widespread devastation in India due to the COVID-19, Skoda Auto has announced an aid package in collaboration with the Volkswagen Group, in the form of financial donations totalling one million Euros. Skoda Auto, as the brand responsible for the region within the Volkswagen Group has planned both in-kind and monetary donations for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas Schafer, CEO of Skoda Auto, says, “We are in contact with our colleagues in India every day. They know best what is most urgently needed at the moment. We are working hard to secure the appropriate relief supplies, including oxygen tanks, and transport them to India as quickly as possible. We are grateful that we can help our Indian friends on the ground this way. In these challenging circumstances, the Skoda family stands together.”

The support will consist of medical supplies and a monetary donation to the German Red Cross. This is intended to meet as many different aid needs as possible in the crisis region. Among other things, Skoda Auto is procuring medical equipment and materials such as oxygen generators and liquid oxygen tanks, which are necessary for inland transport. The brand’s purchasing and logistics departments are working tirelessly to acquire the relief supplies at short notice and deliver them to the crisis region as quickly as possible, despite the difficult conditions caused by the pandemic. The Indian Red Cross is expected to handle the distribution locally.

Commenting on the initiative, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), says “The country is going through an unprecedented situation with the unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to extreme stress on the healthcare facilities in India. Skoda Auto’s generous donation, both material and financial support will provide some relief to those affected.”