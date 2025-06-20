Skoda Aiming to Tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 Locations for Growth

Currently standing at 260 touchpoints across 150 cities, Skoda India is aiming to tap into tier-2 and tier-3 locations for further growth in the Indian car market. The expansion plan encompasses covering 350 touchpoints across 200 cities by the end of the current calendar year.

Skoda recently witnessed measured success, thanks to the Kylaq debuting in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment. The brand itself has attributed its current growth to the Kylaq, which is an accessible Skoda offering. As the competition tightens, the carmaker is also weighing in a CNG powertrain paired with the turbo-petrol motor. For a price-sensitive market like ours, the buyer evaluates the best that money can buy, and diversifying the powertrain is not only a right move, but it could also pivot further growth for the brand.

