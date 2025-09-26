Skoda Adds New Lounge Variant to Kodiaq Lineup at Rs. 39.99 Lakh

koda India has expanded the Kodiaq portfolio with the launch of the new Lounge variant, priced at Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new trim sits at the base of the Kodiaq range and offers a simpler five-seat layout instead of the seven-seat configuration seen on higher trims.

Positioned as a new entry point, the Lounge variant makes the Kodiaq more accessible while retaining its core strengths of safety, design, and performance.

The Kodiaq Lounge comes equipped with a host of features including nine airbags, 18-inch alloy wheels, Grey Suedia fabric upholstery, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 10.25-inch digital cockpit, cruise control, drive modes, and multiple USB-C charging points further enhance convenience.

Safety is backed by systems such as ABS, ESC, hill-hold, hill descent control, and more. The SUV also features matte dark chrome exterior inserts, rear sunblinds, roof rails, and LED lighting.

Compared to the higher Sportline and L&K variants, the Lounge does miss out on a few premium features like the Canton audio system, driver drowsiness detection, virtual pedal for the tailgate, 360-degree camera, and intelligent park assist.

