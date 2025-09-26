    Recently Viewed
            Skoda Adds New Lounge Variant to Kodiaq Lineup at Rs. 39.99 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 26 September 2025,08:45 AM IST

            koda India has expanded the Kodiaq portfolio with the launch of the new Lounge variant, priced at Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new trim sits at the base of the Kodiaq range and offers a simpler five-seat layout instead of the seven-seat configuration seen on higher trims.

            Positioned as a new entry point, the Lounge variant makes the Kodiaq more accessible while retaining its core strengths of safety, design, and performance.

            The Kodiaq Lounge comes equipped with a host of features including nine airbags, 18-inch alloy wheels, Grey Suedia fabric upholstery, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 10.25-inch digital cockpit, cruise control, drive modes, and multiple USB-C charging points further enhance convenience.

            Safety is backed by systems such as ABS, ESC, hill-hold, hill descent control, and more. The SUV also features matte dark chrome exterior inserts, rear sunblinds, roof rails, and LED lighting.

            Compared to the higher Sportline and L&K variants, the Lounge does miss out on a few premium features like the Canton audio system, driver drowsiness detection, virtual pedal for the tailgate, 360-degree camera, and intelligent park assist.

