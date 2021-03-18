Shuchi Anant Virya partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points

Santosh Nair Thursday 18 March 2021, 12:00 PM

Shuchi Anant Virya today announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up a pan-India network of public EV charging points at its retail outlets.

Shuchi Anant Virya is a joint venture between one of the world’s leading EV-based urban mobility companies, Lithium Urban Technologies and India’s leading distributed solar company, Fourth Partner Energy. Shuchi currently owns and operates EV charging hubs in Gurugram and Pune.

The installation of these charging points will be carried out in a phased manner across the country. These include both, fast and slow chargers for all vehicular segments; two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses. Furthermore, Shuchi has developed in-house cloud-based technology for easy deployment, operation, and maintenance of these charging units.

Improving the utilisation levels is critical for bringing economic viability to the EV charging business. This partnership with Shuchi will further enable HPCL’s efforts towards growing its EV charging infrastructure footprint across the country and improving access to sustainable mobility solutions for both, commercial and passenger vehicle segments.