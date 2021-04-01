Shell Lubricants launches 'Ab Duniya Dekhegi' campaign to celebrate and empower mechanics

CarTrade Editorial Team Thursday 01 April 2021, 20:03 PM

Shell Lubricants launches the ‘Ab Duniya Dekhegi’ campaign, positioning itself as a trusted partner and success catalyst for mechanics. The campaign celebrates the unyielding spirit, dedication and hard work ethic of mechanics, which has helped them hone their skills and make a name for themselves. The campaign is endorsed by celebrity and biking enthusiast, Rannvijay Singha. Moreover, the campaign has launched two new inspiring brand films that bring alive Shell’s commitment to mechanics in their ambitious journey towards success.

Through this campaign, Shell aims to empower and celebrate mechanics, who have proved to be trusted advisors for bikers, playing a key role in oil change and maintenance decisions. Honing their skills over the years, many mechanics have transitioned from apprentice to auto experts and workshop owners, and Shell has been a part of their ambitious journey, helping them reach great heights. This has been made possible through Shell’s Ustaad Programme which supports mechanics’ business needs, including product and technology efficacies, training and support tools. The programme also offers them cash coupons on sale of Shell Advance products, loyalty reward points on every oil change, access to training programmes, and branded merchandise. Mechanics can download the ShareApp - Shell Advantage Rewards App, to avail the programme’s benefits.

The inspiration for the first film was drawn from S. Mohanraj from Chennai who shared his journey with the brand. Mohanraj persevered in a single auto workshop for 12 years, upskilled himself through several trainings and certifications over the years. A resilient worker with an ever-positive outlook, he proudly calls himself ‘Bikes Ka Doctor’. With consistent hard work and support from Shell, he refurbished his workshop, which has now been running successfully for over eight years. A Shell loyalist, he aspires to expand his operations and own an even bigger workshop someday. The second film celebrates Mandeep Singh from Moga, Punjab who has found his life’s purpose in growing along with his community by training over a hundred youth with employable skills. To enable this dream further, Shell supported him by completely rebranding his workshop and recognised him as a regional coach, giving him a chance to train mechanics in Shell’s upcoming training meets.