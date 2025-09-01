    Recently Viewed
            September 2025 Car Launches and Unveils

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 01 September 2025,10:48 AM IST

            September promises to be a busy month for car launches in India. From EV debuts to SUV refreshes and new entry-level SUVs. Here’s your quick roundup of the key launches to watch.

            Maruti new SUV - 3 September

            Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce a new midsize SUV on 3 September, likely called Escudo. Expected to sit above the Brezza, it will rival the Creta and Seltos and retailed through Arena dealerships.

            Volvo EX30

            Volvo will bring its smallest and most affordable EV, the EX30, to India this month. Positioned below the EX40, the SUV will come with a 69kWh battery, a rear-mounted motor, and a WLTP-claimed range of up to 480km. Prices are expected to fall between Rs. 40–42 lakh, ex-showroom.

            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            Mahindra is preparing to launch the updated Thar three-door in September. The SUV has been spotted testing with a new grille, revised bumpers, LED lights, and fresh alloy wheels. Inside, buyers can expect a bigger touchscreen, wireless charger, and an updated interior theme.

            Vinfast VF6 & VF7

            Vinfast will announce prices for its India-assembled VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs on 6 September. Both models are already open for pre-bookings and will add fresh options in the mid-size EV SUV space.

            September 2025 Car Launches and Unveils

