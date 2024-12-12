Second-generation Honda Amaze to be sold alongside new car

The third-generation Honda Amaze might be making all the right waves in keeping the compact sedan fight alive. However, its journey will involve another car which is the second-generation Amaze that will be sold alongside the new car.

This has been Honda’s strategy for a while now with generation overlapping when there is a new one on sale. It did it with the gen-1 and gen-2 Amaze as well as the Gen-3 and gen-4 City about 5-6 years ago. Part of this comes from liqudation of older stock and discounts but also to cater to a lower price point caused by the car moving up the price train.

The second-generation Honda Amaze was launched in 2018. It was, at that time, offered with petrol and diesel power across both MT and AT options. With the advent of BS6-2 Honda stepped out of the diesel market and made the Amaze petrol only. Recently Honda also initiated a dealer-level CNG fitment programme in a bid to widen the appeal of the vehicle especially when looking at the competition all of whom have CNG options.

