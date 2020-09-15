SAR E-Mobility gets new MD and CEO

Abhishek Nigam Tuesday 15 September 2020, 13:25 PM

K Vijaya Kumar has joined SAR Group’s E-Mobility Businesses as the MD and CEO in August 2020. Prior to joining SAR Group, he was President – Automotive Business, Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL).

SAR has been incubating E-Mobility business in two wheeler and three wheeler segment under the Lectrix brand, Components business under the Livguard Drivetrain brand and last mile delivery, charge and swap business as well as battery & vehicle leasing under Mooving platform.

Sar Group e-mobility gets new MD and CEO

Mr. Kumar will focus on all E-mobility businesses at SAR Group and lead the strategy and execution of delivering a comprehensive infrastructure, products & services portfolio to enable electric vehicle usage and growth. SAR Group is co-founded by Navneet Kapoor and Rakesh Malhotra, Serial-Entrepreneurs par excellence and best known for brands like Luminous (sold to Schneider), Livguard and Livpure.

Prior to joining BPL Kumar was with TVS Motors, as director, sales and marketing, ASEAN Region based out of Indonesia. He spent close to 13 years at TVS and was widely recognised as one of the top brand innovators and turn-around specialist at TVS.