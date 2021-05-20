Safe Cams introduces new driver status monitor cameras in India

Jay Shah Thursday 20 May 2021, 19:26 PM

Safe Cams Digital Eye (SCDE), a Pune-based dash camera and car safety solutions provider has announced a new range of camera devices – the SC 200 AI, SC DSo2, and SC 400. Except for the SC 200 AI and SC 400 devices, the SC DSo2 makes use of a Driver Status Monitor (DSM), that is designed to alert the driver in case of any fatigue and distractions.

DSM makes use of open-source facial and gesture recognition software to detect and analyse the alertness of the driver while on the road. The safety cameras are enabled to deliver automatic warnings like driver fatigue alarm, driver distraction alarm, smoking alarm, mobile phone use alarm, non-detection alarm, driver ID recognition, and speeding alarm.

The safety and monitoring devices are also equipped with a flagship cloud platform that allows the 4G cameras to connect to the control centres of the fleet company. It empowers the management of the fleet company to monitor and assess problems related to their fleet and drivers quickly.

Speaking on the launch of their DSM cameras, Vanesh Naidoo, Founder & CEO, Safe Cams Digital Eye, said, “We are proud to announce the roll-out of our latest DSM camera range for the Indian market during the ongoing Global Road Safety Week. With India accounting for roughly 11 per cent of all road accidents worldwide, we definitely need to find innovative ways to reduce fatal road accidents and mishaps. We at Safe Cams have been always striving to educate people about the dangers of reckless driving, and with our latest launch of the Driver State Monitor technology based safety solutions, we are hoping to be able to contribute towards reducing road accidents and mishaps in our country upto a significant extent, most of which are caused due to driver fatigue or inattentiveness.”