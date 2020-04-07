Renault Triber is a strong contributor to company's profit in financial year 2019-20
The financial year (FY) 2019-20 witnessed all major car manufacturers struggling through sales numbers and registering a steep drop in sales. Renault has also witnessed a steep drop in sales across its India product line-up which includes the Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. However, the Triber being the popular selling model for the company has emerged as a key contributor to overall sales. Renault sold 89,534 units in FY’19-20 as against 79,654 units sold in FY’18-19, thereby witnessing a growth of 12 per cent.
Of the total 89,534 Renault car units sold in FY’19-20, around 33,860 units are that of the Triber. Earlier in January this year, the Renault Triber received a BS6 update for the existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates a power output of 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.
At the Auto Expo 2020, the company showcased the Triber AMT, which is due to be launched soon. Additionally, Renault also showcased the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines, which is likely to be introduced in future Renault products starting from the Triber onwards.
Similar News
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 2.92 - 5.01 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Bolero
- ₹ 7.62 - 9.42 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 4.99 - 6.82 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Aura
- ₹ 5.8 - 9.23 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 2.92 - 5.01 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 4.99 - 6.82 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Lodgy
- ₹ 8.63 - 12.12 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Duster
- ₹ 8.49 - 13.1 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Captur
- ₹ 9.5 - 13.89 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi