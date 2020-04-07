Renault Triber is a strong contributor to company's profit in financial year 2019-20

author image Nikhil Puthran
Tuesday 07 April 2020, 19:14 PM

The financial year (FY) 2019-20 witnessed all major car manufacturers struggling through sales numbers and registering a steep drop in sales. Renault has also witnessed a steep drop in sales across its India product line-up which includes the Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. However, the Triber being the popular selling model for the company has emerged as a key contributor to overall sales. Renault sold 89,534 units in FY’19-20 as against 79,654 units sold in FY’18-19, thereby witnessing a growth of 12 per cent.

Of the total 89,534 Renault car units sold in FY’19-20, around 33,860 units are that of the Triber. Earlier in January this year, the Renault Triber received a BS6 update for the existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates a power output of 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

At the Auto Expo 2020, the company showcased the Triber AMT, which is due to be launched soon. Additionally, Renault also showcased the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines, which is likely to be introduced in future Renault products starting from the Triber onwards.

