            Renault Triber Front End Revealed in Latest Spy Shots

            Jay Shah

            Monday 30 June 2025,11:03 AM IST

            The upcoming Renault Triber facelift, spied numerous times previously, has now had its redesigned front end revealed through recent images. Departing from the potentially more upright styling of its Nissan counterpart, this updated Triber features a more rounded aesthetic, along with a revised headlamp layout and a distinctly reshaped front grille.

            This will be the first and most substantial update for the Triber since its introduction in 2019. Beyond the front, expect comprehensive design changes at the rear, and notable revisions to the dashboard and centre console inside the cabin. The Triber will maintain its core seven-seat configuration, a key differentiator in its segment, with an added headrest for the middle third-row seat, enhancing passenger comfort.

            Under the hood, the powertrain specifications are anticipated to remain consistent with the current model. The facelifted Triber will continue to be powered by the 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. Buyers will still have the choice of a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual (AMT) gearbox. The recently introduced CNG variant is also expected to carry over.

            Renault Triber facelift
            RenaultTriber facelift ₹ 6.25 - 9.50 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | Triber facelift | Renault Triber facelift

            All Popular Cars