            Renault Triber Facelift to Launch on 23 July

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 11 July 2025,13:52 PM IST

            Renault India is set to launch the facelifted Triber MPV on 23 July, marking its first significant update since the launch in 2019. The update will bring refreshed styling and added features while retaining the same 1.0-litre petrol engine and transmission options.

            The front fascia will be fully redesigned with sharper LED headlights and DRLs, a restyled grille, and a new bumper featuring repositioned circular fog lamps and a larger air intake. The rear design will largely remain familiar, but will include revised tail lamps, a refreshed bumper, and updated alloy wheel design.

            Inside, the cabin will receive mild upgrades such as new trim materials, updated upholstery, and possible tech additions including an eight-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and a cooled glovebox.

            Mechanically, the refreshed Triber will continue with the existing 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces around 71bhp and 96Nm, paired with a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT.

            Renault is likely to introduce a small price hike, keeping the facelifted Triber within the Rs. 6.25 to 9.50 lakh ex-showroom range.

