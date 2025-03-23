Renault Triber Facelift: Test Mule Spotted on Tow Truck

Right from offering three years/1,00,000km as standard warranty to inaugurating the first revamped ‘R-Store’ in Ambattur, Chennai, Renault India has been making quite an effort for a more established presence in the country. A fresh update now confirms that the updated Triber is in the works and could be launched soon.

A test mule of the heavily camouflaged Renault Triber was seen on a flatbed, likely getting towed due to a mishap. Key cosmetic changes could not be told apart, as the car was completely under the wraps. However, we expect the facelifted Triber to get certain cosmetic changes like revised bumpers, fresh lighting, and new alloys.

Mechanically, the updated Triber could carry forward the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol motor, rated to produce 71bhp and 96Nm torque. Both five-speed manual and automatic transmission systems are likely to be offered.

Renault India’s 2025 strides include the MY25 Triber, with its CNG version following suit. The latter commands a premium of Rs. 79,000 over its existing variants. The carmaker is also testing the Kiger facelift, which was recently spied on Indian roads.

Photo courtesy: Autonation India

Renault | Triber facelift | Renault Triber facelift