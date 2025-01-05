    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Renault to drive in new-gen Kiger and Triber later this year

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 05 January 2025,16:21 PM IST

            Renault has announced its future plans for the Indian market, and the focus is set to be on three new products that will be launched over the next two years. This will include an all-new SUV which will arrive next year. According to official details, Renault is working on the next-generation models of the Triber and Kiger, both of which will be introduced in the Indian market in the second half of the current calendar year.

            Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter

            Starting with the Kiger, this is Renault’s offering in the busy sub-four-metre SUV segment and rivals the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Nissan Magnite. It is expected to get a big overhaul when it comes to the exterior design and feature list, with the former including new front and rear bumpers, revised lighting setup, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Under the hood, it will continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged avatars, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

            Renault Kiger Right Front Three Quarter

            The Renault Triber, on the other hand, will get its biggest update yet since its launch back in August 2019. Likely to take design inspiration from the E-space MPV that is sold in global markets. The model is currently offered only with the 1.0-litre NA petrol motor, and the turbo-petrol mill has been long overdue, with a debut expected in this new avatar. The third product from Renault will be the new Duster, scheduled to make its debut in the country in 2026.

            Renault Triber
            RenaultTriber ₹ 6.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | Triber | Renault Triber | Renault Kiger | Kiger

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Renault to drive in new-gen Kiger and Triber later this year

            Renault to drive in new-gen Kiger and Triber later this year

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/05/2025 16:21:59

            It will be followed by the new Duster in 2026.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first teaser out; reveals new details

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first teaser out; reveals new details

            By Jay Shah01/05/2025 10:41:59

            Maruti Suzuki releases first teaser of e Vitara with new details.

            Hyundai Creta Electric pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000

            Hyundai Creta Electric pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000

            By Jay Shah01/05/2025 10:25:58

            Ahead of 17 January launch, Hyundai India has opened official pre-bookings of Creta Electric.

            Citroen Basalt prices hiked by up to Rs. 28,000

            Citroen Basalt prices hiked by up to Rs. 28,000

            By Jay Shah01/04/2025 10:01:42

            Select variants of Citroen Basalt attract a price hike of up to Rs. 28,000.

            Kia Syros official bookings open for Rs. 25,000

            Kia Syros official bookings open for Rs. 25,000

            By Jay Shah01/03/2025 11:36:57

            Kia India has opened the official bookings for the Syros compact SUV for Rs. 25,000.

            Honda Elevate Black Edition spotted; launch likely soon

            Honda Elevate Black Edition spotted; launch likely soon

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/03/2025 11:09:13

            The Elevate Black Edition will compete against the MG Astor Blackstorm Edition and the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition.

            Hyundai Creta Electric battery specs, variants, and colour options revealed

            Hyundai Creta Electric battery specs, variants, and colour options revealed

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/02/2025 15:31:28

            The prices of the Creta EV will be announced on 17 January.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6

            Mahindra BE 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.85 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6

            Mahindra BE 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars