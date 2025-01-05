Renault to drive in new-gen Kiger and Triber later this year

Renault has announced its future plans for the Indian market, and the focus is set to be on three new products that will be launched over the next two years. This will include an all-new SUV which will arrive next year. According to official details, Renault is working on the next-generation models of the Triber and Kiger, both of which will be introduced in the Indian market in the second half of the current calendar year.

Starting with the Kiger, this is Renault’s offering in the busy sub-four-metre SUV segment and rivals the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Nissan Magnite. It is expected to get a big overhaul when it comes to the exterior design and feature list, with the former including new front and rear bumpers, revised lighting setup, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Under the hood, it will continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged avatars, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Renault Triber, on the other hand, will get its biggest update yet since its launch back in August 2019. Likely to take design inspiration from the E-space MPV that is sold in global markets. The model is currently offered only with the 1.0-litre NA petrol motor, and the turbo-petrol mill has been long overdue, with a debut expected in this new avatar. The third product from Renault will be the new Duster, scheduled to make its debut in the country in 2026.

Renault | Triber | Renault Triber | Renault Kiger | Kiger