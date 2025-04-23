Renault. Rethink: New India Design Studio Inaugurated in Chennai

Renault India’s new India-strategic transformation strategy, Renault. Rethink has been given impetus through the inauguration of the new Renault Design Centre located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is line with the brand’s ‘design in India’ and ‘make in India’ campaigns.

Spanning 1500m² in area, the studio is equipped with advanced tech for innovation and creativity. It involves a hi-tech environment for 3D modelling, next-gen visualisation studio with digital tools and advanced software for HD presentations, creative collab zone, high-performance LED wall (8.5m x 2.4m), and an advanced VR integration.

Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group, remarked, “India is highly unique and locally driven. Having a dedicated design studio is essential to understanding its nuances, listening to its needs, and building from its strengths. The Renault Design Centre Chennai will focus on developing models and concepts tailored to the Indian market while contributing to Renault Group’s global projects. By leveraging local talents and insights, this centre will play a key role in shaping Renault’s future mobility solutions. Its strategic location - at the heart of RNTBCI’s excellence hub - also enables closer collaboration across functions and faster integration of design into our engineering and innovation processes.”

