Renault Nissan Automotive India Limited suspends operations in Chennai over COVID-19 pandemic

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 24 March 2020, 11:56 AM

Renault Nissan Automotive India Limited (RNAIPL) India has suspended operations at its manufacturing facility at Oragadam, Chennai. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the facility will remain closed until further notice. The company has reiterated that the safety and health of all its employees, partners and local communities is of topmost priority for the carmaker.

Commenting on the situation, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “The health, safety and well-being of all Renault employees, dealers and other partners, their families and community at large is of utmost priority. In view of the escalating COVID-19 situation and to help prevent the spread of the virus, production has been temporarily suspended at our Alliance Plant. We will await further notifications from the state government to resume operations.”

RNAIPL has also announced that it will take all the necessary actions to safeguard the well-being of its employees and partners, and will closely monitor the situation. All employees in the company’s corporate and regional offices including Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune will continue to work from home.