Renault launches Kwid Neotech Edition at Rs 4.30 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 01 October 2020, 13:03 PM

Renault has launched the Kwid Neotech edition at Rs 4.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in two dual-tone options that include Moonlight Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof and Zanskar Blue body with Moonlight Silver roof.

Engine options on the Renault Kwid Neotech edition include a 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The smaller unit produces 53bhp and 72Nm of torque while the larger displacement unit produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while an AMT unit is offered only with the 1.0-litre variant.

Feature-wise, the Renault Kwid Neotech edition receives an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fabric seats with blue inserts and stitches, a steering wheel with Zanskar Blue deco and chrome inserts, a chrome surround for the AMT lever as well as USB and Aux sockets for the front row.

On the outside, the new Renault Kwid is equipped with a graphite grille with chrome inserts, Volcano Grey flex wheels, Neotech door claddings, blacked-out B-pillar, and decals on the C-pillar. The following are the variant-wise prices of the Renault Kwid Neotech edition (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Renault Kwid Neotech edition 0.8 MT: Rs 4.30 lakh

Renault Kwid Neotech edition 1.0 MT: Rs 4.52 lakh

Renault Kwid Neotech edition 1.0 AMT: Rs 4.84 lakh