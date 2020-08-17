Renault launches Duster Turbo-Petrol variant in India at Rs 10.49 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 17 August 2020, 11:36 AM

The Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in five trims across MT and CVT variants. The Duster turbo-petrol, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Changes to the exterior of the Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant include Crimson Red accents on the grille, front bumper, roof rails, fog lamp cluster and tail-gate embellisher. Also on offer are body coloured ORVMs, new 17-inch alloy wheels and black roof rails. Inside, the Renault Duster turbo-petrol version comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, cruise control, Arkamys sourced four-speaker and two tweeter music system and an engine start-stop button. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, ESP and hill start assist.

Under the hood of the Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant is a 1.3-litre engine producing 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit, with the latter also featuring a seven-speed manual mode. The manual and CVT trims return a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl and 16.42kmpl respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operation, said, “The launch of the Renault Duster equipped with the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine marks a new chapter in the Duster journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and Crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana. The Duster has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets. Over the years, adventure enthusiasts and numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this True SUV. The bold and more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience.”