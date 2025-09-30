Renault Kwid Spied Again, Is This the EV or ICE Facelift?

Renault appears to be prepping a thoroughly updated version of the Kwid as fresh spy photos hint at major cosmetic and interior changes. But the big question is - is this a conventional petrol variant, or the long-teased electric version finally making its India debut?

In these latest images, the test mule sports a redesigned front fascia with a fresh LED DRL signature, a new Renault logo, and revised headlamp housing with halogen units. The profile retains familiar elements. It gets squared-off wheel arches, flap-style door handles, and steel wheels with caps while the rear gets noticeable changes including a reworked bumper, new tail lamps, a roof spoiler, and a rear wiper.

The cabin glimpse shows a reworked layout with a large touchscreen infotainment display, a new steering wheel with the updated Renault emblem, and a digital instrument cluster.

What’s still unclear is the powertrain. The mule does not reveal obvious EV cues. There’s no definitive evidence of a charging port so it could very well be an ICE facelift using the existing 1.0-litre petrol unit. On the other hand, recent sightings have previously alluded to a possible electric Kwid drawing on the Dacia Spring EV platform (26.8 kWh battery), which suggests Renault might roll out a budget EV variant in the future.

Renault’s choice between ICE and EV for the new Kwid will be crucial. As segments tilt toward electrification, the automaker’s move here could signal its broader direction in India’s entry-level market.

Source: We Guide Auto

