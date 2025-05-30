Renault Kwid EV Spied on Indian Roads

A camouflaged new-generation Renault Kwid EV has recently been spotted on a flatbed near the Chennai airport, hinting at its continued development for the Indian market. This isn't the first time that the electric hatchback has been seen in India, but this particular sighting suggests the car being in transit, rather than undergoing active testing.

While previous spy shots showed a heavily wrapped Kwid EV, this latest glimpse reveals a reduced camouflage, offering a clearer view. Its distinctive Y-shaped tail lamps are now visible, confirming the new-gen identity. The presence of a rear wiper and steel wheels indicate component testing.

The upcoming electric Kwid is expected to share its platform with the Dacia Spring EV, which made its global debut last year. It is offered in a 44bhp base, and a more powerful 64bhp variant. Both are anticipated to be powered by a 26.8kWh battery, with a claimed range of approximately 220km.

