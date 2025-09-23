Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs. 5.14 Lakh

Renault India has rolled out a celebratory 10th Anniversary Edition of the Kwid, marking ten years of its entry-level model. Alongside, the company has also refreshed the entire variant lineup with new nomenclature and safety upgrades.

The Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is based on the Techno trim and will be limited to just 500 units. It carries a price tag of Rs. 5.14 lakh for the manual and Rs. 5.63 lakh for the AMT (ex-showroom). To make it stand out, Renault has introduced new dual-tone finishes - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof. Visual highlights include black flex wheels, yellow grille inserts, and anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar.

Inside, the special edition gets an equally vibrant makeover with yellow accents on the steering wheel, seat fabric, infotainment surround, and door trims. Features like illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps add to the exclusivity.

Additionally, the lineup has been renamed. The RXL becomes Evolution, the RXT becomes Techno, while the Climber name continues for the top-spec model. Renault has used this milestone to also update the rest of the Kwid range. All variants now come with three-point seatbelts for every passenger, while the Climber has been upgraded with six airbags.

The power continues to come from the familiar 1.0-litre petrol engine with options of a five-speed manual gearbox or AMT.

