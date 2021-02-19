Renault Kiger waiting period stretches up to eight weeks

Nikhil Puthran Friday 19 February 2021, 19:23 PM

Renault launched the Kiger sub-four metre SUV in India earlier this week at a lucrative starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As per Renault dealers, depending on the variant the waiting period for the Kiger is anywhere between six to eight weeks. Interestingly, the Renault Kiger offers a dual-tone colour option across all variants.

The Renault Kiger has been introduced in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

Renault India offers a wide range of customisation options for the Kiger, which includes - smart pack, smart+ pack, attractive pack, SUV pack, and essential pack. The compact SUV claims to offer 710mm couple distance between the seats, while the rear offers legroom of 222mm and elbow room of 1,431mm. Apart from this, the Kiger boasts a best-in-class cabin storage volume of 29.1 litre.

Renault further boasts that the Kiger offers a best-in-class storage capacity of 7.5 litre in the centre console. The glove box alone offers a storage capacity of 10.5-litre. Interested customers can book the Kiger online or at the Renault dealerships in the country against a token amount of Rs 11,000.