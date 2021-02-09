Renault Kiger mass production begins at brand's Chennai plant

Jay Shah Tuesday 09 February 2021, 15:07 PM

Renault India has commenced with the mass production of its upcoming compact Kiger SUV at its manufacturing facility at Chennai. The bookings for the Kiger is also likely to begin shortly and Renault might launch the SUV in India in the coming months.

Renault also states that it has also started to dispatch the units to its widespread sales network consisting of over 500 showrooms. The spy images of the Kiger reaching several dealers stockyard has also surfaced online and you can read more about it here. We will be driving the Kiger soon but before that you can watch our first look review of the SUV here.

The Kiger will be based on CMFA+ platform which also underpins its stable mates as well as its recently launched cousin, the Nissan Magnite . However, the Kiger gets its distinct design and styling. The exterior highlights of the compact SUV are two-slat front grille, split-headlamp units, dual-tone bumper, front and rear skid plate, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a floating roof. To know more about the Kiger, click here.

On the inside, the Kiger will be loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument cluster, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, and cruise control amongst the many.

Under the hood, the Kiger will be powered by two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine were the former produces 71bhp and 96Nm torque while the latter is a bit more powerful with 98bhp power and 160Nm of torque. There will be three transmission options – a five-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT unit. The Kiger will be offered in six exterior paint shades will include - Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof.