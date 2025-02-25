Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber now available with a CNG kit

Renault India has introduced government-approved CNG kits for its entire line-up.

The Renault Kwid CNG costs an additional Rs. 75,000 whereas the Triber and Kiger CNG demands an add-on of Rs. 79,500. It is to be noted that the CNG is offered only with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Initially, the CNG kits will be introduced in a phased manner starting with five cities – Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi.

Venkatram M., Managing Director and Country CEO, Renault India, said, 'Our commitment to innovation and sustainability drives us to continuously improve our offerings. The introduction of the government-approved CNG retrofitment kit across all models are a testament to our dedication to providing eco-friendly and smart solutions for our customers. We believe this initiative will make Renault cars even more accessible and practical, solidifying our position in India.'

