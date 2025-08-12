Renault Kiger Facelift Teased

Renault India is set to launch the facelifted Renault Kiger on 24 August, marking the compact SUV’s first update since its 2021 debut. The teaser confirms refreshed styling and enhanced features.

Visually, the new Kiger will sport a fresh green paint shade along with updated graphics on the C-pillar and a smoked-out reverse light section. It is also expected to get revised bumpers, refreshed lighting, and possibly new fog lamps with Renault’s updated diamond logo.

Inside, the cabin is expected to receive subtle yet meaningful upgrades. The anticipated enhancements include revised seat upholstery, refreshed door trims with soft-touch materials, and standard six airbags for better safety. A freestanding eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, auto climate control, and a refreshed dashboard layout are also likely.

Under the hood, powertrain options should remain unchanged. Buyers can expect the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making around 71bhp, paired with a five-speed manual or AMT, and a turbocharged 1.0-litre option delivering roughly 99bhp, available with a five-speed manual or CVT.

The facelifted Kiger will continue to compete in India’s sub-four-metre SUV segment, going head-to-head with rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.

Renault | Renault Kiger | Kiger