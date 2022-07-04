  • location
            Renault Kiger crosses 50,000 production milestone in India

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Monday 04 July 2022,15:30 PM IST

            Renault Kiger has crossed the 50,000 production milestone in India. The compact SUV is built at the company’s production facility in Chennai. To celebrate this new production milestone, the Kiger is now available in the new Stealth Black colour option. 

            The Kiger compact SUV is available in two engine options – 1.0-litre (MT and EASY-R AMT) and 1.0-litre turbo (MT and X-Tronic CVT). Back in March, Renault launched the 2022 Kiger in the country with fresh highlights in the form of a new tailgate chrome insert, front skid plate, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with red wheel caps, and Turbo door decals. Additionally, depending on the variant the Kiger also offers wireless smartphone charge and cruise control functions. 

            Speaking on the production milestone, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality, and performance. Renault Kiger has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault Kiger in this challenging segment. This sporty, smart, and stunning SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident that Renault Kiger will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand's growth in India and overseas.”

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

