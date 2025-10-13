    Recently Viewed
            Renault Introduces India-Built Triber in South Africa

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 13 October 2025,12:37 PM IST

            Renault has officially launched the now-facelifted Triber MPV in South Africa. Produced in Chennai, this version is identical in design and features to the model recently updated in India.

            Powering the Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 71bhp and 96Nm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. Three trim levels are on offer: Evolution, Techno, and Iconic. The top-end Iconic is available with both manual and AMT gearboxes.

            In South Africa, the facelifted Triber begins at ZAR 218,999 (equivalent to Rs. 11.08 lakh, ex-showroom India) for the base Evolution trim. The same pre-facelift version is also being sold under the “Triber Express” badge, targeting budget buyers and fleet operators.

            Alongside the mechanical carry-over, the Triber facelift includes revised exterior styling, updated interiors, and an enhanced feature set matching the changes seen in India. Key updates are refreshed bumpers, revised lighting, and new interior finishes. Safety features remain consistent with local norms.

            Renault India’s Chennai plant has become the export hub for the Triber.

            Renault Triber
            RenaultTriber ₹ 5.76 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | Triber | Renault Triber

