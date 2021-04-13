Renault India sets eyes on remote areas to promote its reach

Santosh Nair Tuesday 13 April 2021, 14:21 PM

To strengthen its rural presence and move closer to the customers in the remote areas, Renault India today announced its partnership with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV). As a part of the partnership, Renault India’s product range will be listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

CSC Grameen eStore is an eCommerce initiative by CSC (under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality. To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, Renault will build a mechanism that will facilitate the supply of its products to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who will help list the products on select CSC Grameen eStores. The VLEs will further promote, generate inquiries, and facilitate the sale to end customers in rural areas through the support of respective Renault Authorised dealerships.

As a part of its Rural Amplification Strategy, Renault initiated a special project last year called ‘Vistaar’ to amplify and grow its presence in rural India. Now, to move closer to the customers in the remote areas and showcase its new compact sub-four meter SUV Kiger, Renault India recently launched a new initiative ‘Rural Float’, a fully functional mobile showroom, that aims to provide a complete Renault experience to the existing and potential customers in more than 360 towns across the country, especially in the rural markets across India.