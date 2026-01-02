    Recently Viewed
            Renault India Announces Price Revision Across Models From January 2026

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 03 January 2026,04:20 PM IST

            Renault India has confirmed that its entire passenger vehicle lineup will see a price adjustment effective 1 January 2026, with modest increases expected across select models. The revision is part of the company’s response to evolving market conditions and ongoing cost pressures.

            Renault Right Front Three Quarter

            The price changes will affect Renault’s current portfolio in India, which includes models such as the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, with the next-generation Duster also set to join the range in the same month. While specific variant-wise revisions have not been disclosed yet, the adjustments are described as modest and are expected to vary depending on the model and configuration.

            In a statement, Renault India attributed the revision to rising input costs and macroeconomic factors that have impacted production and operational expenses. Despite the changes, the company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering competitive value and reliable ownership experiences to customers.

            Renault Left Front Three Quarter

            Renault’s Oragadam manufacturing facility near Chennai will continue to serve both domestic and export markets, producing vehicles across the brand’s range. The plant has an annual capacity of 4.8 lakh units and supports a broad sales footprint that includes close to 350 sales outlets and more than 450 service touchpoints across the country. Additionally, Renault’s Workshop on Wheels program, with more than 250 locations, aims to enhance service accessibility.

            Renault India Announces Price Revision Across Models From January 2026

