Renault extends free service and warranty till 31 July, 2021

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 20 May 2021, 20:42 PM

Taking note of the current situation wherein the second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted lives across the country, Renault has announced an extension on warranty and periodic service schedules for its customers till 31 July, 2021. The extension is applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between 1 April to 31 May, 2021. The initiative will ease the challenges faced by the customers in the current times.

Renault India’s 24X7 roadside assistance will continue to offer support to its customers in case of an emergency. Back in April 2021, Renault sold 9,072 units in India, of which the Kwid (3,236 units) and the Kiger (2,800 units) have been the key contributors. Car sales will be affected in the month of May as well due to strict enforcement of lockdown in several states in the country. Moreover, the recent price hike across Renault products will also have an impact on the sales.