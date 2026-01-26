Renault Duster Unveiled: It’s All Turbo!

We wish our readers a very happy Republic Day! On this auspicious occasion, the Renault Duster, an iconic SUV, has finally returned. With much-needed functional enhancements and some better-than-anticipated features, the Duster has made quite a ripple. Let’s take a look at what the refreshed icon offers.

The Duster is 4.3m long, 1.8m wide, and 1.7m tall, and the wheelbase spans 2.7m. Externally, the mid-size SUV looks much like what we’ve anticipated in the past, especially after the showcase of its Nissan sibling, the Tekton. Externally, the Duster gets a muscular stance, trapezoidal front grille, full LED light package, flared wheel arches, side badges with the Duster-Iconic motif, and roof rails. The rear section is decorated by C-shaped tail lights, connected light bar with the Renault badge, and prominent duster lettering. Underbelly protection is enhanced by front and rear skid plates. Alloys are sized at 17/18 inches. Additionally, there are six colourways on offer – Jade Mountain Green, Pearl White, Moonlight Silver,Stealth Black, River Blue, and Sunset Red, alongside dual-tone options.

Internally, the Duster has a multifunction steering, 10.25-inch instrument cluster (seven inches in base-spec variants), 10.1-inch infotainment with Google built-in, Level 2 ADAS with 17 features, 48-colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate, e-shifter knob, EPB, wireless charging base, two type-C ports, and a four-litre, cooled storage compartment. Vanities include dual-zone climate control with a PM2.5 filter, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, 518-litre boot, and an Arkamys audio system.

Coming to the mechanicals, there’s no NA here! The Duster gets Full-hybrid 1.8L E-Tech 160 (162bhp/172Nm) with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 1.4kWh battery pack, 1.3-litre turbo (162bhp/280Nm) paired with 6MT/6DCT systems, and a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor that churns out 101bhp/160Nm (same as the Kiger), but the latter is only paired with a 6MT system. Bookings are open for a token of Rs. 21,000.

