            Renault Duster Unveiled: It’s All Turbo!

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 26 January 2026,08:48 PM IST

            We wish our readers a very happy Republic Day! On this auspicious occasion, the Renault Duster, an iconic SUV, has finally returned. With much-needed functional enhancements and some better-than-anticipated features, the Duster has made quite a ripple. Let’s take a look at what the refreshed icon offers.

            Renault Duster Right Front Three Quarter

            The Duster is 4.3m long, 1.8m wide, and 1.7m tall, and the wheelbase spans 2.7m. Externally, the mid-size SUV looks much like what we’ve anticipated in the past, especially after the showcase of its Nissan sibling, the Tekton. Externally, the Duster gets a muscular stance, trapezoidal front grille, full LED light package, flared wheel arches, side badges with the Duster-Iconic motif, and roof rails. The rear section is decorated by C-shaped tail lights, connected light bar with the Renault badge, and prominent duster lettering. Underbelly protection is enhanced by front and rear skid plates. Alloys are sized at 17/18 inches. Additionally, there are six colourways on offer – Jade Mountain Green, Pearl White, Moonlight Silver,Stealth Black, River Blue, and Sunset Red, alongside dual-tone options.

            Renault Duster Steering Wheel

            Internally, the Duster has a multifunction steering, 10.25-inch instrument cluster (seven inches in base-spec variants), 10.1-inch infotainment with Google built-in, Level 2 ADAS with 17 features, 48-colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate, e-shifter knob, EPB, wireless charging base, two type-C ports, and a four-litre, cooled storage compartment. Vanities include dual-zone climate control with a PM2.5 filter, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, 518-litre boot, and an Arkamys audio system.

            Renault Duster Sunroof/Moonroof

            Coming to the mechanicals, there’s no NA here! The Duster gets Full-hybrid 1.8L E-Tech 160 (162bhp/172Nm) with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 1.4kWh battery pack, 1.3-litre turbo (162bhp/280Nm) paired with 6MT/6DCT systems, and a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor that churns out 101bhp/160Nm (same as the Kiger), but the latter is only paired with a 6MT system. Bookings are open for a token of Rs. 21,000.

