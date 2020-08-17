Renault Duster Turbo - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Monday 17 August 2020, 21:39 PM

Renault Duster Turbo with a 1.3-litre petrol engine has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh. The newly introduced 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is available in three manual trims – RXE, RXS and RXZ, while the CVT option is available in two trim - RXS and RXZ. The Duster turbo petrol is available in seven colour options, such as – caspian blue, mahogany brown, Cayenne orange, moonlight silver, slate grey, outback bronze and pearl white.

Mechanically, the Renault Duster Turbo is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 152bhp at 5,500rpm and 254Nm of torque at 1,600rpm. The engine can be had with either a six-speed manual transmission or CVT with manual mode option. The manual transmission claims to return a fuel efficiency figure of 16.5kmpl, while the CVT version returns 16.42kmpl. The new Duster now comes with a remote pre-cooling function which allows the customers to switch on the engine and start the air conditioning even before entering the car with the key fob. Additionally, the SUV has Smart Start/Stop function which automatically switches off the engine when the car is stopped and re-starts on driver demand detection.

The Renault Duster turbo petrol features crimson red accents on the chrome grille, tailgate, roof rails and fog lamp cover. The bold look is further accentuated with the dual tone body colour front bumper which features muscular skid plates and signature projector headlamps with LED DRLs that complement the broad hood. The SUV rides on 17-inch Forza diamond cut alloy wheels. The kayak roof rails, body coloured ORVMs, matt­e black tailgate embellisher, and waterfall LED tail lamps further accentuate its dynamic stance. The SUV offers a higher ground clearance of 205mm, which is better suited for Indian road conditions. In terms of dimensions, the Renault Duster has a length of 4,360mm, width of 1,822mm, height of 1,695mm and wheelbase of 2,673mm. The SUV has a boot space of 475-litres.

As for the interior, the Renault Duster turbo petrol gets dual tone centre fascia with soft touch dashboard and door trims. Additionally, the SUV gets an ice blue graphic instrument cluster with multi-information display and a seven-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide. The midnight black interior with premium blue glazed seats looks fresh and new. The SUV gets the familiar Renault steering wheel with soft touch buttons along with comfort features like Cruise Control with speed limiter. The Duster offers Arkamys tuned audio experience with four speakers and two front tweeters for enhanced sound output. The Renault Duster turbo is equipped with a fully automatic climate control which adjusts the air flow inside the cabin.

The ex-showroom prices for the newly launched Renault Duster Turbo are as follows –

Manual transmission

RXE – Rs 10.49 lakh

RXS – Rs 11.39 lakh

RXZ – Rs 11.99 lakh

CVT

RXS – Rs 12.99 lakh

RXZ – Rs 13.59 lakh