Renault cars to cost dearer from January 2020

Nikhil Puthran Friday 20 December 2019, 17:00 PM

Renault India has announced its plans to hike car prices in January 2020. The company has not revealed the exact per cent hike in prices except for indicating that a substantial price increase will be done across its range of vehicles. Renault attributes the hike in prices to rise in input and material cost. The company has also indicated that the extent of price increase will vary for different models.

In the same period in 2018, Renault India had announced a price hike of up to 1.5 per cent across its range of cars, effective from January 2019. This time around, with a BS6 update Renault cars are likely to witness a substantial hike in prices. More details on the exact price hike will be known in the days to come.

Renault India cars are manufactured in its manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. The company has over 350 sales and 264 service facilities in the country.