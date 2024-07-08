Refreshed BYD Atto 3 launching soon; officially teased

BYD India has officially teased the updated Atto 3 ahead of its launch which will take place on 10 July. While details are scarce at the moment, we expect a new entry-level offering apart from feature revisions and a change in the colour palette.

Starting with the features, the 2024 BYD Atto 3 is expected to come equipped with two new interior themes and a larger 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Also up for offer is likely to be a new Cosmos Black paint.

BYD is rumoured to also bring along a new entry-level variant in the Atto 3 line-up, and this could get a lower range compared to the current offering. In its current form, the 60.48kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor is claimed to return a range of 521km on a single full charge.

Although the battery specifications of the BYD Atto 3 will remain unchanged, the range in the base variant is likely to stand at 264km. The model is currently offered in two variants across five colours.

