Range Rover Velar Autobiography Launched in India at Rs. 89.90 Lakh

Land Rover has introduced the top‑trim Velar Autobiography in India, priced at Rs. 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant slots above the Dynamic SE model by Rs. 5 lakh and brings both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

The petrol version features a 2.0‑litre turbocharged engine producing 247bhp and 365Nm, enabling a zero to 100kmph sprint in 7.5 seconds. The diesel model uses a 2.0‑litre mild‑hybrid unit delivering 201bhp and 430 Nm, with a zero to 100kmph time of 8.3 seconds. Both variants come with an eight‑speed automatic gearbox and all‑wheel drive.

The Autobiography trim updates the exterior with burnished copper highlights on the bumpers and bonnet, pixel‑LED headlights, and 20‑inch satin dark grey alloy wheels. It is offered in four new paint options, including Ostuni Pearl White and Arroios Grey.

Inside, the SUV includes an 11.4‑inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3‑inch digital driver display, four‑zone climate control, cabin air purifier, and Meridian surround‑sound audio system. Exclusive leather themes are available in combinations such as Cloud/Ebony and Deep Garnet/Ebony.

The Autobiography trim adds Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program for enhanced driving control. Safety features include a 360‑degree camera, ABS with EBD, hill‑descent control, wade‑sensing, and front and rear parking sensors.

