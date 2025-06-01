Range Rover SV Masara Edition Launched in India at Rs. 4.99 Crore

Following in the footsteps of the SV Ranthambore Edition, Range Rover has now launched Range Rover SV Masāra Edition with a price tag of Rs. 4.99 crore, ex-showroom.

Limited to just 12 examples, the Masāra Edition draws its inspiration from the blue sapphires of the Himalayan region. The name 'Masāra' itself, rooted in Sanskrit, beautifully reflects connection to Indian culture. The special edition is painted in Satin Blue exterior finish. This exclusive hue is complemented by a bespoke finish pack featuring silver chrome and warm Corinthian Bronze accents.

Stepping inside the Range Rover SV Masāra Edition, the interior features Liberty Blue leather with lighter Perlino leather, creating a split that is unified by bright noble chrome accents and pristine white ceramic details. Adding to the allure, light cream ash Burr Veneer sweeps throughout the cabin. It also includes exclusive embroidered seats with personalised scatter cushions, along with SV Bespoke branded tread plates displaying 'Masāra Edition' and '1 of 12' designations.

For those in the rear, the long-wheelbase Masāra Edition offers fully reclinable seats. The SV Signature Suite elevates the experience further with a powered club table, deployable cupholders, and a refrigerated compartment with SV etched glassware.

Land Rover | Range Rover | Land Rover Range Rover