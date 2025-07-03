Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition Unveiled with All-Black Styling

Range Rover has introduced a new variant of its performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition, which will be available for order globally later in 2025. The key update lies in the model’s comprehensive monochrome treatment, giving it an all-black exterior and interior theme for a more assertive design.

The SV Black Edition is based on the Range Rover Sport SV, the most powerful iteration of the SUV to date. It is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine producing 626bhp and 750Nm of torque. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 290kmph.

Exterior enhancements include a Narvik Black paint finish across the body, carbon fibre bonnet, black forged 23-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and gloss black quad exhausts. New design elements also include a black ceramic SV roundel and black Range Rover badges.

Inside, the SV Black Edition features Ebony Windsor leather performance seats, gloss black interior finishers, and SV Black illuminated treadplates. The model retains the advanced features of the standard Range Rover Sport SV, including the 6D Dynamics suspension system, and Body and Soul Seats.

The vehicle will make its public debut at the 2025 at Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on 10 July. Customers interested in the SV Black Edition can configure the model on the brand’s official website ahead of order availability later this year.

