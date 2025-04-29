Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched at Rs. 69.50 Lakh

JLR India has just dropped the curtain off the 2025 model year pricing for the Range Rover Evoque, and the luxury SUV is now priced at Rs. 69.50 lakh for both petrol and diesel iterations. It is now available with a single Autobiography trim, which replaces the previous Dynamic SE variant.

The new Autobiography trim commands a premium of Rs. 1.6 lakh over the discontinued Dynamic SE. And for the extra dough, the updates include copper-finished lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, along with Pixel LED headlights with integrated DRLs. The cabin now features a sliding panoramic sunroof, 650-watt 14-speaker Meridian stereo system, and extended leather detailing. It also gets an electrically adjustable steering column and an elegant suede roof liner.

The Evoque retains its powertrain options - a potent 250bhp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a robust 204bhp, 2.0-litre diesel motor. Both mild-hybrid engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system.

The Range Rover Evoque is pitched as a rival to the Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and the BMW X3.

