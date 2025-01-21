    Recently Viewed
            Production-ready Tata Sierra makes debut at Auto Expo 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 21 January 2025,16:53 PM IST

            At Auto Expo 2025, Tata Motors unveiled the Sierra ICE variant, signaling its imminent market arrival later this year. Mirroring Tata’s broader strategy, the reborn Sierra will offer petrol, diesel, and all-electric powertrain options.

            The ICE Sierra's design closely resembles its electric counterpart, with minor distinctions such as a subtly redesigned grille and different 19-inch alloy wheels. Key design elements reminiscent of the original Sierra remain, including the distinctive wraparound rear-side windows, squared wheel arches, and elevated bonnet.

            Inside, the near-production Sierra showcases a trio of 12.3-inch screens: a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment display, and a passenger-side touchscreen. It will also sport four-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated Tata logo and ambient lighting.

            The high-end trims of the SUV are projected to feature a premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and cooled front seats. Safety features are expected to include six airbags, 360-degree camera,and Level 2 ADAS.

            Underpinning the Sierra will be Tata’s ATLAS architecture. The engine options are expected to include the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the existing 2.0-litre diesel motor, shared with the Harrier and Safari. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available, and uniquely, an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option is also expected.

            Tata Sierra
            TataSierra ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra

            All Popular Cars