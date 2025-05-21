Prices of MG Comet EV and Gloster hiked

JSW MG Motor India has announced a significant price adjustment across several of its popular models, effective immediately. These revisions impact the Gloster SUV and the Comet EV.

The flagship MG Gloster SUV takes the heaviest hit, with prices escalating by up to Rs. 1.51 lakh. The entry-level Sharp 2.0 Turbo 2WD 7S variant bears the brunt of this hike, while all other trims see a uniform hike of Rs. 1.50 lakh. This pushes the Gloster's ex-showroom price range from Rs. 41.07 lakh to Rs. 46.24 lakh.

Meanwhile, the MG Comet EV has also received a price bump of up to Rs. 35,700. While the Excite and Excite FC variants are now Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 4,000 more expensive, respectively, the remaining variants get a uniform increase of Rs. 5,300. The Comet EV's new ex-showroom prices range from Rs. 7.35 lakh to Rs. 9.84 lakh.

MG | Gloster | MG Gloster | Comet EV | MG Comet EV