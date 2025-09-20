    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Pre-launch Bookings For Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 To Open on 22 September

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 20 September 2025,15:13 PM IST

            At the heart of the JCW Countryman ALL4 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 300bhp and 400Nm of torque. Power is channelled through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with all-wheel drive fitted as standard. The result is an SUV that sprints from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

            MINI Countryman JCW Left Front Three Quarter

            On the outside, the JCW treatment gives the Countryman a much sportier stance. The front grille now gets a blacked-out chequered-flag design, complemented by larger air intakes and red accents on the bumper edges. The SUV also wears JCW-specific alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and proudly carries the JCW logo on the C-pillar. At the rear, highlights include a dual-tone bumper with red inserts, a roof spoiler, and a quad-exhaust setup.

            MINI Countryman JCW Dashboard

            Inside, the dashboard gets JCW-exclusive trims with red accents, paired with ambient lighting and contrast red stitching across the upholstery. Details like metal pedals further emphasise the SUV’s racing DNA. Even the infotainment system plays its part with JCW-specific graphics, enhancing the driving experience visually as much as mechanically.

            MINI Countryman JCW
            MINICountryman JCW ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All MINI CarsUpcoming MINI Cars
            Mini | Countryman JCW | MINI Countryman JCW

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Sierra Spy Shots Show Flagship SUV in Detail

            Tata Sierra Spy Shots Show Flagship SUV in Detail

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/21/2025 11:08:28

            Tata Motors’ upcoming SUV flagship, the Sierra, continues to draw attention as a heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spotted in Mumbai undergoing trials.

            Pre-launch Bookings For Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 To Open on 22 September

            Pre-launch Bookings For Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 To Open on 22 September

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/20/2025 12:19:58

            Mini India has announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the new John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4. Customers can reserve the car starting 22 September through Mini’s official website or at any authorised dealership.

            Maruti Suzuki Cars Prices Drop by Rs. 1.29 Lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Cars Prices Drop by Rs. 1.29 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/20/2025 11:29:30

            Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the upcoming GST reduction on automobiles to its customers. The revised ex-showroom prices will be effective from 22 September.

            Tata Altroz secures 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

            Tata Altroz secures 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/18/2025 08:34:08

            The Tata Altroz has achieved a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP tests, becoming the only hatchback in India to earn the top score across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains.

            Honda Adds Crystal Black Pearl shade to Amaze Sedan

            Honda Adds Crystal Black Pearl shade to Amaze Sedan

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/17/2025 08:09:49

            Honda has introduced a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour for its third-generation Amaze. The firm says demand for darker, sportier finishes among younger buyers drove the decision.

            Tata Punch facelift spied again, front LED light bar confirmed

            Tata Punch facelift spied again, front LED light bar confirmed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/17/2025 08:02:17

            The Punch facelift has been caught in development once more, with new spy images revealing updates to surface ahead of its expected launch in early next year.

            Citroen teases new Aircross X, bookings now open

            Citroen teases new Aircross X, bookings now open

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/16/2025 19:11:59

            Citroen India has dropped hints of an upgraded version of the Aircross SUV, dubbed the Aircross X, with early teasers showing enhanced comfort and tech. Meanwhile, bookings are now live for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.14 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.31 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.94 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 40.00 - 42.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            MINI Countryman JCW

            MINI Countryman JCW

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Jaguar E-Pace

            Jaguar E-Pace

            ₹ 71.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Vinfast VF 3

            Vinfast VF 3

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.14 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 20.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt X

            Citroen Basalt X

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 5.76 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars