Pre-launch Bookings For Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 To Open on 22 September

At the heart of the JCW Countryman ALL4 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 300bhp and 400Nm of torque. Power is channelled through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with all-wheel drive fitted as standard. The result is an SUV that sprints from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

On the outside, the JCW treatment gives the Countryman a much sportier stance. The front grille now gets a blacked-out chequered-flag design, complemented by larger air intakes and red accents on the bumper edges. The SUV also wears JCW-specific alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and proudly carries the JCW logo on the C-pillar. At the rear, highlights include a dual-tone bumper with red inserts, a roof spoiler, and a quad-exhaust setup.

Inside, the dashboard gets JCW-exclusive trims with red accents, paired with ambient lighting and contrast red stitching across the upholstery. Details like metal pedals further emphasise the SUV’s racing DNA. Even the infotainment system plays its part with JCW-specific graphics, enhancing the driving experience visually as much as mechanically.

