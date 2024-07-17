    Recently Viewed
            Porsche Macan EV gets two new variants

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 17 July 2024,16:40 PM IST

            Porsche India has introduced two new variants of the Macan EV. The standard rear-wheel-drive version is priced at Rs. 1.23 crore whereas the 4S trim is priced at Rs. 1.39 crore, ex-showroom.

            The base Macan EV variant is equipped with a single electric motor that is placed on the rear axle. It is tuned to produce 360bhp and 563Nm of peak torque. With a limited top speed of 220kmph, this variant can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the 4S benefits from two electric motors that produce 516bhp and 820Nm of torque.

            Both these variants source the power from a 100kWh battery pack with claimed ranges of 591km and 606km, respectively.

            In India, the Porsche Macan EV rivals the Audi Q8 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, and BMW iX.

