Porsche India to enter the pre-owned car business

Sports carmaker Porsche has made an official announcement to launch a used-car business under its new sub-division, Porsche Approved, in India on 8 June, 2022. The firm will launch this new business at the Porsche Centre Kochi in Kerala. Meanwhile, other German luxury auto majors, such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, are already operating their pre-owned car businesses in the country,

Porsche has been selling its luxury and sports cars in the country for the past nine years. Presently, it retails models ranging from the 911, 718, Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera, to the all-electric Taycan saloon as well as the Taycan Cross Turismo line-up.

Porsche India registered a 22 per cent increase in sales in the first quarter of 2022 and sold 188 cars between January and February. It is worth noting that it was the best-ever Q1 sales result for Porsche since 2013. Not to mention, the Macan and Cayenne SUVs have been the best-selling models for the brand in the country.

