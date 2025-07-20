Porsche India launches Cayenne Coupe and Taycan 4S Black Editions

Porsche India has expanded its lineup with the launch of two exclusive Black Edition models. The Cayenne Coupe and the Taycan 4S. Both vehicles feature stealthy cosmetic enhancements and added equipment, while retaining their mechanical performance.

The Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions are priced from Rs. 1.80 crore and Rs. 1.87 crore ex‑showroom, respectively. They command a premium of about Rs. 32 lakh over the standard models. These limited‑edition SUVs sport an all‑black makeover featuring blacked‑out headlamps, ORVMs, window trims, badges, 21‑inch RS Spyder wheels, dark‑bronze exhaust tips and puddle lamps. The interiors follow suit with black leather, brushed aluminium accents, illuminated door sills and standard equipment like 14‑way electric seats, a panoramic sunroof and a Bose sound system. Under the hood, there's no change. It's still the familiar 3.0‑litre turbo‑petrol V6 delivering 348bhp and 500 Nm, mated to an eight‑speed automatic and AWD.

Joining the lineup is the Taycan 4S Black Edition, priced at Rs. 2.07 crore, ex‑showroom. This limited-run variant showcases high‑gloss black styling across the front apron, side skirts, rear diffuser, window surrounds, ORVMs, badges and 21‑inch Aero wheels, along with smoky‑finish headlamps and optional puddle lamps. Inside, buyers can choose between two Race‑tex (Alcantara/leatherette) and two monotone leather trims, while retaining core features like a panoramic sunroof, 360‑degree camera, ADAS suite, and Bose audio system. Performance remains unchanged with dual motors powered by a 105 kWh battery delivering 590bhp and 710 Nm.

